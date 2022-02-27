mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rexx Life Raj Is Craving "Balance"

Hayley Hynes
February 27, 2022 17:01
Stream Rexx Life Raj's new arrival.


Rexx Life Raj has returned with an emotional and reflective new track called "Balance," accompanied by a music video that's certainly gotten some of the recording artist's fans in their feelings thus far. 

As per Uproxx, Raj has shared a statement about his new release. "Balance was a concept I’d had in my mind for a while because it was something I had been dealing with," he explained. "Trying to juggle being a caretaker, music, businesses, and relationships were weighing heavy on me. I wrote it as an affirmation to myself and hopefully the listener."

"Dawg this shit got [me] in literal tears G," one fan wrote in the comment section. "Coming close to losing my mother on two occasions. Like most men it's not something I ever sat with, and allowed myself to feel. I just kept it moving along until I finally burned out. I haven't had tears like this since my grandpa passed away a few years ago, I had a feeling this would do it to me."

Stream "Balance" below and let us know how you feel about Rexx Life Raj's latest in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Find you somebody who's down to hold you accountable

And rather than go back and forth with you be understandable

I don't see talent, I see intangibles

I dream big, bruh, I tired of being around you all 

