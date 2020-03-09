Rexx Life Raj Is A "Dreamer" With A Lot On His Mind

Rexx Life Raj is a Berkeley, California-native, who came up as a rapper after deciding to leave his job as a delivery man. Rexx is a 28-year-old Everyman artist, which is why his music hits so close to home. Rexx has never steered away from introspection; he knows only one way to make music: from the heart.

"Dreamer" was released with the title track of the Rose Bowl EP. It features atmospheric and spacey samples, with relaxing drums, and a little bit of layering percussion. The sounds of water accompanied by chirping birds fit the vibe perfectly.

Rexx delves into himself, opening up about how he is overwhelmed by life and the loss of a close friend.

After singing angelically on the hook, the song is concluded with a speech from an unnamed individual. The individual speaks on mindfulness and gratitude, something we could all use a little more of.

Quotable Lyrics

A lot of people got fear of makin' mistakes

Thinkin' about all the criticism they'll face

I don't sleep well, got a lot of shit on my plate

But that same shit keepin' me wake makin' me great

Talk to the moon when nobody listen