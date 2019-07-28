mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rexx Life Raj Delivers On Bite-Sized "En Route" Project

Milca P.
July 28, 2019 04:46
En Route
Rexx Life Raj

Rexx Life Raj drops off a little something.


The end of last year marked the arrival of Rexx Life Raj's  California Poppy EP. Since then, the Bay Area football star-turned-artist has teased the arrival of its follow-up for sometime later in the year.

Until that arrives, however, he has come through with his En Route EP, a three-track offering designed to hold fans over for the time being. Raj previously teased En Route with his ALLBLACK collaboration "Rich," which finds its position as the third and final offering of the project.

With the effort, Raj also delivers on a visual to accompany project opener "Heaven," directed by Cedric Crisologo. Get into the project and new video down below.

