Rexx Life Raj & ALLBLACK Stunt Like "Rich" Elder Statesman

July 13, 2019 14:33
Rexx Life Raj and ALLBLACK hope to strike "Rich" before the coming Armageddon.


Rexx Life Raj is inching closer to the release of En Route, the latest in a series of underappreciated EPs he'd put out since turning his back on a promising football career. Rexx was never one to pigeonhole himself with a "fixed identity," so when the gospel underpinnings started to resurface while in the midst of a grueling football regimen, the Berkeley-born polyglot faced an unenviable, life-altering prospect: music or bussin' heads on the field of play.

His latest single, "Rich," co-authored with Oakland's ALLBLACK, is a strong indication that Rexx followed his heart in choosing a career in music. Conversely, the song's high-level of execution is also indicative, that he chose the path with the least resistance, highest ceiling relative to his converging talents.

“I was in the studio with DTB wrapping up my album and he told me ALLBLACK had a session after me,” Rexx Life Raj told HypeBeast in breaking down the buildup to his alliance with ALLBLACK. “I said ‘Load me up, I’m no bitch. 'The rest is history.'"

Does "Rich" add an element of intrigue to Rexx Life Raj forthcoming agenda; will you be among those waiting with bated breath for new material? For Rexx Life Raj, these questions have a habit of answering themselves, by way of natural causes.  As for ALLBLACK, I doubt there's a shipping container docked in the Pacific that could withstand his unforced charisma. Don't make the rookie mistake of sleeping on either one of these budding superstars.

Quotable Lyrics:

Please not today, already got a migraine from that jacket
Them bootcut jeans, that fake Louis bag, it's so pathetic.

- ALLBLACK

