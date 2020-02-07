Retch Is Back With His Latest Banger "Chevy"

RetcH mastered the art of a dark banger a while ago. His beat selections are eccentric and minimalist but with all that space, he's known to give some detail accounts of episodes of paranoia and anxiety. While he's kept relatively low key since late 2019 when he released Still Goin' Up, the rapper did make headlines last week when he randomly ended up in the middle of Meek Mill vs. Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty stare down.

Today, he came through with another banger that continues to prove why he's one of the most overlooked rappers in the game. "Chevy" is the latest drop from RetcH. With production from BWOLF201, RetcH comes through with grim banger about the streets as he pulls up on opps in a Chevy.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Since a little kid I was bangin' the set

I get you killed by sendin' a text

Swervin',

Pull up we jump out suburbans

She seen me on Insta, seen me on Insta

That means that I look better in person