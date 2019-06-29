Remy Ma may have been nominated for Best Female Rapper of the Year at this year's BET Awards, but unfortunately for her, she wasn't able to attend the ceremony. She shared a video speaking directly to her fans as she explained her court-ordered circumstances that have been afflicting her personal and professional life. " I currently have about 42 days of parole supervision left and one person, not my parole officer but someone who I do not even understand why they are involved in my parole supervision, is denying my travel to California to work,” she said.

“Mind you, when I got out of prison almost five years ago, one of the main stipulations is that you have to maintain employment,” Remy continued, before stating that she's been doing her best to adhere to the rules but it doesn't seem as if the parole department is looking out for her best interests. In 2014, Remy was released from prison after serving six years after being convicted of intentional assault in connection to a shooting. While she was locked up, Remy was going through one of the most difficult periods of her life, but she recently revealed that Flavor of Love/Love & Hip Hop Atlanta/Love & Hip Hop Miami's Shay Johnson wrote her a letter.

According to Remy, she and Shay weren't friends and hadn't even met, but that didn't stop Shay from writing Remy in prison. "I didn’t know @iamshayjohnson from nowhere," Remy shared on Instagram. "Yet, when I was going thru one of the darkest times of my life she sent me the most heartfelt letter that shined a little sunshine into that dark, dirty cell. When I met her she was so regular- all like, 'heyyy it’s so nice to meet you' I was like 'Nooo, give me a hug and thank you for that letter you wrote me & the pics u sent when I was in prison; I will never EVER forget that and you will for always have a place in my heart' I truly mean that."