Remy Ma's had to deal with some serious legal troubles in the past few weeks. Earlier this year, Love & Hip Hop's Brittney Taylor accused the rapper of assaulting her which prompted an investigation into, not only the claims but also, a possible parole violation on Remy's part. New reports have emerged with new developments in the case and new charges were filed against Remy.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

TMZ reports, prosecutors on the case filed four misdemeanor charges against Remy Ma. The rapper was hit with two counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree. These charges add onto the previous misdemeanor assault count she was hit with after turning herself in.

Remy's attorney, Dawn Florio, said prosecutors updated the time of when the alleged assault happened, between 9:30 PM to 10:30 PM. The video they have show that Remy pulled up to the venue around then but there's still no visual evidence that she was behind the alleged attack. Remy previously said that she could prove that she wasn't in the vicinity of Taylor or the venue at that time. The updated time frame now matches up with the time that she was at the venue.

Remy was offered a deal in the case that if she pleads guilty to the assault in the third-degree charge, the other charges would be dropped. She would also have to take a long-term anger management program. Remy hasn't taken the deal. The trial is set to begin in July.