Every chance she gets, Reginae Carter shares the love she has for her father, Lil Wayne, with the world. The proud daughter often boasts about her dad's accomplishments and talents, so it wasn't surprising that she made sure she was one of the first people to wish him a Happy Birthday. Friday, September 27 is the Grammy Award-winning rapper's 37th birthday, and while we're sure that Reginae will help her father celebrate his big day privately, she wanted to show her appreciation for him publicly on social media.

On her Instagram page, Reginae shared a series of candid family photos of Wayne from his childhood and upward. "Happy birthday daddy ! I actually get excited for your birthday because it’s so hard to get you something but I always find the best gifts for you that you use on a regular basis and it makes me so happy !" Reginae wrote in the caption.

"But anyways ... I love you so much father ! Not only are you talented but you’re so intelligent and wise," she continued. "I love getting advice from you ❤️ keep being great dad ! If you ever need any reassurance that you are the goat (not just with this music stuff ) with everything ! Pick up your phone and call your daughter & that’s on Period ! I love you daddy ! I can’t wait to see u this week ❤️ Swipe to see some throwbacks of my father." Check out a few adorable baby pictures of Lil Tunechi below.