It's time for Reginae Carter to move on from her loves of the past, and she's setting some new boundaries. Most recently, Reginae was in a relationship with YFN Lucci, but following that Cucumber Party debacle, the pair decided to call it quits. There were rumors that they'd gotten back together, but alas, it seems that the couple has decided to permanently part ways. On Twitter, Reginae recently shared that moving forward, her future suitors can't be fathers.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"I’m done dating n*ggas with kids . it be the bm/bd love for me keep that sh*t away from me lol," Reginae Carter tweeted. Some people have said that she was taking a jab at Lucci, but the young reality star didn't specify who her tweet was about. Meanwhile, Zonnique had a PSA for anyone who may still have hopes for Reginae and YFN Lucci.

"We would like for y'all to stop attaching Ms. Carter to lucci so her next n*gga can find her, thanks -management," Zonnique wrote in the comment section to Reginae's Instagram Live. Check out both posts below.