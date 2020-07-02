Reginae Carter broke up with YFN Lucci after spying on him at the infamous Cucumber Party last summer. The rapper was in attendance and his behavior did not match that of a man in a committed relationship, so she left him at the curb and said good riddance. Perhaps she's having second thoughts.

Despite saying that she would never date another rapper, it looks like Reginae might be creeping all the way back to her former love, dancing to YFN Lucci's new song "Wet" and shouting out the Atlanta star.

Showing off some moves for TikTok, Reginae got reposted on Big Lucc's page, who added a laughter emoji to the mix. Whether he's laughing with her or at her is yet to be determined.

The video was shared additionally on The Shade Room, leading their vicious commenters to go after Carter for her actions.

"Yeah she definitely on her way to taking him back," predicted one fan. "She miss him and it shows," wrote another. "Yk Osiris bout to cry in the car," joked a third.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

For weeks, YK Osiris has been courting Reginae's attention, practically begging her to answer his messages and give him a chance. It looks like she's got other things (and other people) in mind though.