Reason & Ab Soul's "Flick It Up" Is The Banger You Need

Arielle London
November 13, 2019 10:32
Flick It Up
Reason Feat. Ab-Soul

Reason and Ab Soul just dropped a gem on us.


Reason just released "Flick It Up," a new fire single featuring Ab Soul. From the jump the beat and cascading flow will have you on your feet and nodding your head along with the two TDE rappers.  The high energy track delivers bars seamlessly over an up-tempo instrumental that is undeniably catchy and full of wordplay. Reason and Ab-Soul complement each other well in sound and lyrical content. The track stands out among recent releases as being creative and club-friendly at the same time. You can ride with your homies to this song and turn up at the same time. This is rap at it's best.

Quotable Lyrics

Big Dawg on T-O-P, R-A-P-G-O-D
Wait, this shit as easy as winning a spelling bee spellin' the letter B (Aye) H-I-P-H-O-P, S-A-V-E-D-ME
Amazing grace you made yo bed and I made my plate
Fuck is you thinkin'? Benjamin Franklin
Face to face to face to face to face (Face the fact)

