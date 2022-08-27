Real Boston Richey Drops 17-Track Mixtape "Public Housing"

Real Boston Richey is a Tallahassee rapper who has been in the game for less than a year. According to XXL Mag, he stepped into a studio ten months ago with his friend Corey and the rest was history. Since then, he's been acknowledged by some of the hottest artists in the industry. Aside from celebrity recognition, he's managed to gain thousands of fans-- now he's giving them more of what they want.

On Friday, August 26, the Florida native released his mixtape, Public Housing. Equipped with 17 tracks, the project featured collaborations from artists Future, Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and Lil Crix. While the rapper has his own distinct sound, he still had great chemistry with the veterans featured on his tape.

While promoting Public Housing on his Instagram, the artist wrote a heartfelt message about his journey. "I took forever but [it's] time now! Whole lotta loses, sweat, blood, but no tears into this sh*t," he shared with his 221,000 followers. As of now, his mixtape has made its way to number eight on the Apple Music charts.

Stream the project below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Ain't Enough

2. Watch How I Move

3. I Want You feat. Future

4. Don't Get Me Started

5. How You Coming

6. Dawggy

7. Certified Dripper 2 ft. Moneybagg Yo

8. Super Coupe

9. Ms. Twerksum

10. Navy Seals ft. Kodak Black & Lil Crix

11. EVERYBODY

12. Bullseye 2 ft. Future

13. No Static

14. How TF He Like You

15. WHERE YOU BEEN

16. Keep Dissing 2 ft. Lil Durk

17. Getting Better