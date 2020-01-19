Rayven Justice & Guapdad 4000 Link On "Not That Serious"

Rayven Justice has been keeping busy, delivering on a consistent stream of new singles as of late.

In his newest entry, the West Coast-bred vocalist touches down with "Not That Serious," recruiting fellow California-bred artist Guapdad 4000 for a featured appearance on the new selection.

Produced by the team of Achilles and Thelo, the backdrop of the cut flips Lloyd's "TRU" single as Rayven and Guapdad trade off on verses of stripping down their affection for their respective love interests to basics, sans complication. The newest push of tracks arrives as Justice's latest venture after delivering on 2019's E.S.O full-length project. Until its follow-up actualizes, enjoy "Not That Serious."

Quotable Lyrics

She got what I need (Need), she got double D's

She my little freak (Freak), let me get a peak

What you need, babe?

I got cheese, babe