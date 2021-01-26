It’s no secret that Ray J has had his fair share of hookups with fellow members of the Love & Hip-Hop cast, but he was recently caught off guard with his eventful past coming to light, yet again. On an episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Unlocked, it was revealed that Ray J had flings with Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta stars Tommie Lee and Karlie Redd. However, the “Sexy Can I” singer was seemingly surprised by this revelation.

On Monday’s episode of Love and Hip Hop: Unlocked, Ray J’s ex Princess Love brought up his two flames from the past in a messy game of “who hooked up with who” along with other cast members of Love & Hip-Hop. The singer didn’t seem to recall the supposed hookup with Tommie Lee, and was just as surprised as we were. However, Princess verified that she was just repeating what Tommie said on a segment of Dirty Little Secrets. Ray J, shocked but not confused, never denied the claim.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Shortly after, Karlie Redd’s name was thrown into the mix by Love and Hip Hop: Unlocked host Kendall Kyndall. In the clip, Kyndall said “So Scrapp De Leon hooked up with Karlie Redd, and then I heard Karlie Redd hooked up with you, Ray J.” Ray J was also shocked by this alleged hookup as well, but much to Princess’ amusement, she responded saying, “He thinks if he doesn’t remember, it didn’t happen.

It was also revealed that Ray J and Rich Dollaz were linked by Moniece Slaughter to which the “One Wish” singer said “it doesn’t count.”

Watch the clip from the episode and let us know what you think.

