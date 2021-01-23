Celebrity boxing matches have consistently been money-makers for promoters. Soon, Floyd Mayweather will face off against YouTubers-turned-boxer Logan Paul, Lamar Odom is scheduled to go up against an unnamed opponent this summer, and in an unlikely pairing, Natalie Nunn and Tommie Lee will apparently throw bows in the ring. Recently, the infamous Bad Girls Club star challenged Tommie to a boxing match, and in a response video posted last night (January 21), Lee accepted with open arms.

This seemed out of left field for the public, so people began to speculate that this may have been rooted in animosity. Tommie quickly shut that down. "Y'all I have absolutely No beef with her this is all in love for the sport," Lee wrote in an Instagram post. "Just fun and games this isn't about violence at all I do not know @realmissnatalienunn or anything about her this will actually be my 1st time meeting her in the Ring May the best Queen win."

Today, Nunn gave her fans a glimpse at her hands as she shared a video of herself training with her coach. Other than Tommie accepting the invitation to go round for round in the ring, there hasn't been any definitive information regarding where and where this match would take place. Watch Tommie agreeing to the match above and Natalie throwing some punches below.