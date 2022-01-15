mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Raveena Delivers New Single "Rush" After Signing With Warner Records

Hayley Hynes
January 15, 2022 15:31
The up-and-coming R&B star also shared an accompanying music video.


R&B songstress Raveena has a lot to celebrate. As HipHop-N-More reports, the recording artist recently announced that she has signed with Warner Records, and to help commemorate the special occasion, she dropped off a new single called "Rush," along with an accompanying music video.

What makes the "Close 2 U" singer so unique is her ability to seamlessly blend her Sikh-American background with R&B/Pop elements, making magic on every track. The article notes that her latest upload was made "after experiencing a psychedelic acid trip with visiting an Eastern sound installation at the Rubin Museum."

"I wrote 'Rush' a couple years back and the song was the genesis of me exploring a more intense marriage between Bollywood sounds and the pop/R&B music that I grew up on in America," Raveena explained. "The song and video are centred around a character I created named Asha, a Punjabi space princess who is transported to a distant planet and learns highly advanced spiritual intelligence from the beings that live there."

The vocalist aspired to "create a campy ode to the colourful 80’s Bollywood movies and 70’s Western sci-fi movies that I’m obsessed with, complete with a choreographed dance sequence alongside Asha’s alien friends."

Check it out below, and let us know how you feel about Raveena's "Rush" in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Heard she's made of music
Ready for your ruin
American fantasy
She's winding to the rhythm
AltÐµring your wishing
Say you never felt so free

[Via]

