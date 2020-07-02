mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ras Kass, CyHi The Prynce, David Banner, & More Drop "Burn"

Mitch Findlay
July 02, 2020 11:05
Ras Kass Feat. CyHi The Prynce, Torae, Pastor Troy, David Banner & Noochie

Ras Kass, CyHi Tha Prynce, David Banner and more come through with a socially-charged posse cut in "Burn."


Artists have been doing their part to raise awareness for societal issues, and many have used their platform to help those unjustly arrested in the midst of the George Floyd protests. Now, Ras Kass, CyHi The Prynce, David Banner, Pastor Troy, Torae, Noochie, Drumma Boy, Zaytoven & DJ Toomp have linked up for "Burn," an extensive seven-minute track complete with plenty of powerful bars to unpack.

"Nat Turner shit, we gon' burn this bitch like General Sherman did," raps CyHi, a rare verse from the G.O.O.D. Music lyricist. "Ain't that the truth? Like Sojourner is, we lit like furnaces / Serving bricks like it's '36 from here to Ferguson." It's also a welcome showing from veterans like Ras Kass, David Banner, and Pastor Troy, all of whom hold it down with their respective styles, nostalgic for any longtime fan. With all proceeds of the song set to go to bail funds helping those arrested while protesting, it's clear the cause is a noble one. Check it out for yourself below, and sound off -- what do you make of this posse cut?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Nat Turner shit, we gon' burn this bitch like General Sherman did
Ain't that the truth? Like Sojourner is, we lit like furnaces
Serving bricks like it's '36 from here to Ferguson

