Toronto Raptors fans were put under a microscope on Monday night after they cheered when Kevin Durant went down with an Achilles injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Numerous players on the Warriors were disgusted by the actions of these fans although they failed to mention the fact that Raptors fans actually cheered in favor of KD once they realized the gravity of the situation. Some Raptors fans have been making some unique gestures to make up for the faux-pas, with one person even sending the Warriors flowers.

The latest good deed to come from this situation is a GoFundMe account created by Toronto-native Hamzah Moin who is looking to raise $25,000 for the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation. In the campaign, Moin apologizes to Durant for the way Raptors fans treated him.

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

"On behalf of the level-headed and true fans of Raptor Nation—from Toronto to Vancouver to Iqaluit to St. John's, and any fans living outside Canada: we wanted to say 'sorry,'" the campaign says. "We're sorry that some fans of Raptor Nation at the Scotiabank Arena, Jurassic Park, and in some bars/restaurants showing the game, displayed an ugly side of fandom when they cheered on the injury of Kevin Durant. This isn't cool. This isn't right. This isn't what I expect from fellow Canadians."

In just one day, 289 people have contributed to the campaign with a total of $7,141 raised.