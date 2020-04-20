Ever since he dropped off his latest studio album Do What Thou Wilt at the end of 2016, Ab-Soul essentially disappeared off the face of the Earth. News surrounding the self-styled abstract asshole has been scarce -- in fact, he's easily one of the more elusive rappers in the game at the moment. Therefore, when he does emerge to deliver some new music, it's hard to miss.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Today, Soulo dropped off "Dangerookipawaa Freestyle," a signal that his promise of a 2020 album might not be so far-fetched. And while it's difficult to discern anything concrete about a possible release date, it's clear that Ab-Soul's check-in did not go unnoticed. Esteemed lyricist Rapsody took to Instagram to pay homage to Soul's artistry, sharing a picture of the TDE rapper alongside some genuinely kind words.

"Herbert IV!! Soulo ho!" she captions. "One of my favorite people on this planet! god MC. That is all." It should be noted that Rap and Soul's friendship has already extended to the booth, specifically the song "2 AM" off Rapsody's Crown EP and "The Law" on Ab's aforementioned Do What Thou Wilt. Check out the homage below, and sound off -- do you want to see another collaboration between Rapsody and Ab-Soul whenever the latter decides to drop in full?