Almost two years since rapper Ksoo and his father were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting, an update has been given. Another rapper who went by Lil Buck was shot and killed in Florida and what made this even more interesting is that police officers reportedly witnessed the murder. According to reports, they watched as two men fled the scene and later. the suspects were captured following an alleged home invasion.

Jacksonville artist Ksoo, or Hakeem Robinson, and his father, Abdul Robinson Sr., were taken into custody, and reports now state that Sr. is turning on his son. The rapper was tacked with a first-degree murder charge while his father took a second-degree count, as well as an accessory after the fact.

Investigators have alleged that Sr. was a member of a "violent drug gang," reported by ABC's First Coast News, and new documents show that he has agreed to "testify as a witness for the state" in Lilbuck's murder. Authorities have reportedly moved Sr. to safety during this time. It should be noted that Ksoo is also facing charges related to the murder of another man, but his father will only testify in this particular incident. However, it is unclear what he has agreed to say on the stand.

Police claimed that Ksoo mocked Lil Buck in videos posted to social media including one of him getting a pedicure where he allegedly wrote, "Kill a n*gga then go get my toes done." Check out a few highlights below.

