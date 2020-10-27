Brian Trotter, a 25-year-old rapper from Virginia, was found dead in the trunk of a car following an accident in Miami.

Trotter was an aspiring hip-hop artist, going as Kent Won't Stop. Robert Deupree Avery Coltrain, 25, was charged with his murder, as well as for illegal transport of human remains.

According to a report by AJC, Miami-Dade police responded to a call about a car crash on a Miami highway. When they arrived, they towed the car to a nearby shopping mall, where they became suspicious of Coltrain, who was asked to remove his belongings from the car, which included a gun case.

Authorities were also wary because of a swarm of flies surrounding the car, before finding Trotter's body wrapped in a fabric sheet. His body was reportedly already beginning to decompose.

Trotter was last seen ten days ago, leaving his house with Coltrain. The report states that Coltrain shot Trotter several times, resulting in his death.

The artist was rising in popularity, boasting over a thousand monthly listeners on Spotify. Trotter reportedly knew Coltrain since they were young.

This follows the news that broke this week of a 12-year-old rapper, named Lil Rodney, who was sentenced to seven years for murdering a one-year-old toddler.

Rest in peace, Kent Won't Stop.

