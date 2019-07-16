Oftentimes, hip hop artists spit bars about their nefarious street activities that are...we'll just call them "less than legal." Many rappers are teased over their thuggish personas but squeaky clean lifestyles. This may not be the case for Kelvin James Dark, a rapper known as K Digga. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations issued a press release titled "It's Raining Meth" where they shared that K Digga was taken into custody on drug charges.

According to their report, the GBI partnered with the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Atlanta Police Department APEX Unit to administer a search warrant on a high rise apartment in the Atlanta area. As they were on the scene, the GBI states that K Digga, who also calls himself "Mr. Alabama," tossed a number of kilograms of methamphetamine over the balcony and onto the street. Officers stormed the streets below and reportedly recovered the $250K worth of drugs. A stolen firearm was also found at the scene along with $60K worth of marijuana and an undisclosed amount of cash.

K Digga was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A woman named Tiffany Peterson was also taken into custody and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.