mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

R&B Recruit Young Rog Drops Moody "Destiny"

Joseph Abrams
June 05, 2021 16:01
459 Views
22
0
LVRN/Interscope RecordsLVRN/Interscope Records
LVRN/Interscope Records

Destiny
Young Rog

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Love Renaissance newcomer Young Rog drops elegant "Destiny"


R&B's new kid on the block Young Rog is back with a new release after breaking out this year. The new track "Destiny" comes after the up-and-coming singer scored a massive collaboration in February with fellow Love Renaissance member Summer Walker on "Bullshit." Young Rog brings that same energy on this new release, though now proving he can easily hold his own.

"Destiny" is very moody at its core. With gently pulsing pads and a simple yet gradually expanding drum pattern, the track presents itself as a standout in airy R&B. The rising and falling bells that appear intermittently are also a very nice atmospheric touch.

When the beat eventually drops, a catchy melody with powerful vocal harmonies shows that the singer is right there with it. Young Rog's voice is loud and intimate in the mix, allowing his soothing riffs and lyrics to take the stage. Paired with the atmospheric production, the lyrics -- which find the singer reaching out for his lover and wanting intimacy -- establish the song as a perfect moody slow jam for summer nights. 

With his new partnership at Love Renaissance with acts like and 6lack, there is sure to be more music on the way.

Check out the song below as well as our R&B SEASON playlist on Spotify!

Quotable Lyrics:

Shorty all I need is your love, Shorty all I need
Is your touch
Wrapped around me, trapped around me
Said she can’t go nowhere no one else
Makes her feel like this well, come destiny
Girl I got what you need, yea

Young Rog
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  2
  0
  459
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Young Rog r&b Love Renaissance (LVRN) new single Summer Walker
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS R&B Recruit Young Rog Drops Moody "Destiny"
22
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject