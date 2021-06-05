R&B Recruit Young Rog Drops Moody "Destiny"

R&B's new kid on the block Young Rog is back with a new release after breaking out this year. The new track "Destiny" comes after the up-and-coming singer scored a massive collaboration in February with fellow Love Renaissance member Summer Walker on "Bullshit." Young Rog brings that same energy on this new release, though now proving he can easily hold his own.

"Destiny" is very moody at its core. With gently pulsing pads and a simple yet gradually expanding drum pattern, the track presents itself as a standout in airy R&B. The rising and falling bells that appear intermittently are also a very nice atmospheric touch.

When the beat eventually drops, a catchy melody with powerful vocal harmonies shows that the singer is right there with it. Young Rog's voice is loud and intimate in the mix, allowing his soothing riffs and lyrics to take the stage. Paired with the atmospheric production, the lyrics -- which find the singer reaching out for his lover and wanting intimacy -- establish the song as a perfect moody slow jam for summer nights.

With his new partnership at Love Renaissance with acts like and 6lack, there is sure to be more music on the way.

Check out the song below

Quotable Lyrics:

Shorty all I need is your love, Shorty all I need

Is your touch

Wrapped around me, trapped around me

Said she can’t go nowhere no one else

Makes her feel like this well, come destiny

Girl I got what you need, yea