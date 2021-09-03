Ralo Connects With T.I. & 2 Chainz On "Fall Apart"

With Ralo currently incarcerated on marijuana charges, artists like Drake and Meek Mill continue to rally in the name of his freedom. Now, Ralo has come through to deliver some new music, teaming up with T.I, 2 Chainz, and London On Da Track to deliver "Fall Apart." The track arrives as part of his upcoming album Political Prisoner, which is set to land in full on September 10th.

All three parties sound slick over London's luxurious production, with Ralo settings things off with a tone-setting verse. 2 Chainz and T.I. pick up where he leaves off, with both Atlanta veterans holding it down ahead of their upcoming albums. It's a collaboration that should please fans of all three rappers, and a promising sign of what's to come when Ralo's Political Prison project touches down next week.

Quotable Lyrics

My, connect let me eat, let me show my respect

Cards stacked against me, I'm cuttin' the deck

She from the Dec', got a fine silhouette