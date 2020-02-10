Prayers have been heard and it looks like Rage Against The Machine will officially be touching road for a reunion tour. Following the announcement that they'd be headlining Coachella this spring, they have officially revealed a global tour with opening act Run The Jewels. The tour kicks off on March 26th in El Paso, TX followed by two shows in Las Cruces, NM, and Glendale, AZ on March 28th and 30th, respectively. The profits from the first three shows will go towards immigration rights organizations.

Following their back-to-back weekends at Coachella this April, they'll continue to perform across America and Canada from the end of April until mid-August when they close out the North American leg with two shows at Madison Square Garden. They'll head to Europe for a few festival dates before concluding the entire tour in Krakow, Poland on September 10th.

Zach De La Rocha and Run The Jewels previously collaborated on Run The Jewels II cut, "Close Your Eyes (And Count To Fuck)." He later joined the duo on stage at Coachella in 2015 to perform the single. If this tour is an indication that a new Rage Against The Machine album is coming, maybe we'll hear a new collaboration on there or perhaps, we can expect a full Rage Against The Machine x Run The Jewels collab on RTJ4.



Watch the set below.

March 26 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

March 28 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center

March 30 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

April 10 - Indio, CA - Coachella

April 17 - Indio, CA - Coachella

April 21 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

April 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

April 28 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

May 1 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

May 5 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

May 9 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

May 14 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

May 16 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

May 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center

May 23 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling

June 19 - Dover, DE - Firefly

July 10 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

July 17 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 - Festival d’Été de Québec - Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

July 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

July 27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

July 29 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

August 2 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

August 4 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena

August 7 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

August 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

August 11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

August 28 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

August 30 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

September 1 - Paris, France - Rock En Seine Festival

September 4 - Stradbally Laois, Ireland - Electric Picnic Festival

September 6 - Berlin, Germany - Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

September 8 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

September 10 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

