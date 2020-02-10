Killer Mike and El-P will be opening up for Rage Against The Machine on their four-month reunion tour.
Prayers have been heard and it looks like Rage Against The Machine will officially be touching road for a reunion tour. Following the announcement that they'd be headlining Coachella this spring, they have officially revealed a global tour with opening act Run The Jewels. The tour kicks off on March 26th in El Paso, TX followed by two shows in Las Cruces, NM, and Glendale, AZ on March 28th and 30th, respectively. The profits from the first three shows will go towards immigration rights organizations.
Following their back-to-back weekends at Coachella this April, they'll continue to perform across America and Canada from the end of April until mid-August when they close out the North American leg with two shows at Madison Square Garden. They'll head to Europe for a few festival dates before concluding the entire tour in Krakow, Poland on September 10th.
Zach De La Rocha and Run The Jewels previously collaborated on Run The Jewels II cut, "Close Your Eyes (And Count To Fuck)." He later joined the duo on stage at Coachella in 2015 to perform the single. If this tour is an indication that a new Rage Against The Machine album is coming, maybe we'll hear a new collaboration on there or perhaps, we can expect a full Rage Against The Machine x Run The Jewels collab on RTJ4.
March 26 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
March 28 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center
March 30 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
April 10 - Indio, CA - Coachella
April 17 - Indio, CA - Coachella
April 21 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
April 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
April 28 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
May 1 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
May 3 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
May 5 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
May 7 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
May 9 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
May 14 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
May 16 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
May 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center
May 23 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling
June 19 - Dover, DE - Firefly
July 10 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
July 17 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest
July 18 - Festival d’Été de Québec - Festival d’Été de Québec
July 21 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
July 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
July 27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
July 29 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
August 2 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
August 4 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena
August 7 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
August 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
August 11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
August 28 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival
August 30 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival
September 1 - Paris, France - Rock En Seine Festival
September 4 - Stradbally Laois, Ireland - Electric Picnic Festival
September 6 - Berlin, Germany - Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
September 8 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
September 10 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena