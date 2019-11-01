You can't keep a good band down. Today, the legendary Rage Against The Machine have announced that they'll be back, and almost certainly with a vengeance. Though it's unclear whether the pair will be connecting for new music, it has been confirmed that they'll be hitting the road in 2020, including a headlining set at Coachella. In the same time frame, they'll also be lining up a brief string of shows. Though they have no discernible plan to expand, fans are already crossing their fingers for a full-scale tour.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Pitchfork confirms that a fan account for the band, embedded below, is indeed legitimate. Look for Rage to hit El Paso, Las Cruces, Phoenix, and Indio in March and April. This marks the first time they have performed together since 2011; looking back even further, it's been nineteen years since Rage delivered a project. It wouldn't be surprising to see a creative spark reinvigorated (perhaps with Denzel Curry and Run The Jewels holding it down as featured guests), though perhaps we oughta crawl before we aim to walk.

Are you stoked about the return of Rage Against The Machine?