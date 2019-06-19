As we all know by now, R. Kelly is facing some serious time in prison for the crimes he allegedly committed. There have been a number of sex tapes that were uncovered which showed the singer allegedly engaging in sexual acts with underage girls, urinating on them and more. On top of that, he's been attending court dates regarding his child support payments, of which he owes thousands of dollars. In fact, just a few days ago, the disgraced singer clapped back at his ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, after she made a comment to TMZ Live about not caring if he has to "become the first King of R&B to work at Del Taco," to pay his dues. He reportedly replied that she should be "flipping burgers" at McDonald's if she wanted to continue using the child support money to fund her own lifestyle.

E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images

Now, however, it seems that Kelly's put his pettiness aside, as TMZ reports that he's once again wiped the slate clean when it comes to back child support, paying up in full until the next round (according to his attorney, Steven Greenberg). Greenberg says his client forked over the delinquent $32k in child support (and interest) that Drea was demanding, adding that Kelly "doesn't owe one more single solitary cent" - at least until next month's $21k child support payment is due.

With news from last night of yet another court case being added to his plethora of existing ones - as he reportedly heads to trial with a Mississippi Sherrif who sued him back and in 2017 for "breaking up his marriage" by having an affair with his wife - its hard to see how Kelly will be keeping up with all his legal expenses and childcare going forward. But with Kelly's music streams seeing a spike since he's been shot back into the spotlight, it could be - as Greenberg pointed out - his royalties taking care of all the damage.