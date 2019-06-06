This morning, it was announced that R. Kelly was back in court for the eleven new sexual assault charges he's facing. The new charges stem from the singer's alleged abuse of Jerhonda Pace when she was a minor. Pace told her story in the Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly and finally, some justice might be served for what she allegedly had to live through. The disgraced artist was in court this morning to enter a plea on the new charges and unsurprisingly, he entered a plea of not guilty.



Cook County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

As reported by CBS News, the plea was made during a hearing this morning. R. Kelly is due back in court later this month on June 26 where he has already been warned about skipping out. The judge spoke about Kelly's $1 million bond, noting that it was sufficient and reminding him: "You're out on bond. It's incumbent upon you to appear in court on each and every court date."

Kelly's lawyer Steve Greenberg spoke to the press after the plea was entered, explaining why they chose to plead not guilty. "We pled not guilty to all of the charges because he's not guilty," said Greenberg. "If you didn't do it, then you didn't do it. I think he's feeling positive. It's tough. Everything is against him. If the feds indict Robert, then we'll deal with it."

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images