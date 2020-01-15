There was once a time when Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, the girlfriends of disgraced singer R. Kelly, walked hand-in-hand into court to support him as he faced numerous claims of sexual assault against underage girls. They painted a picture of unity during their joint interview with Gayle King, which followed the viral shouting match that R. Kelly had with the host on television. Then, last week, things crumbled in their relationship. Azriel Clary moved out of the singer's Chicago condominium a few months ago and she returned on Kelly's birthday, meeting up with Joycelyn Savage at the crib and getting into a heated physical altercation. A real catfight broke out and, at the end of it all, Savage turned herself in on domestic battery charges. For the first time, her mugshot is being shared online and she understandably looks very, very sad.

As reported by TMZ, Joycelyn Savage was arrested for domestic battery last week after turning herself into the Chicago Police Department. Shortly after her arrival, she was booked, taking a mugshot photo for her record and in the picture, she looks like she just found out her dog passed away. With an exaggerated pout on her face, Savage clearly isn't impressed by her actions and the way she handled the fight with Clary.

During the fight, Azriel Clary can be seen getting the majority of punches in, also screaming that she would get Savage locked up for statutory rape. The full video of their fight was released earlier this week. Check out Savage's mugshot below.