Buku Abi, born Joann Kelly, has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage, losing her baby boy at the beginning of last month.

The daughter of R. Kelly broke the news in a heartfelt lengthy statement on social media.

"Dear Son. I am heartbroken you left me so early," wrote Buku Abi. "If I’m being honest... I’m also angry. Many things have happened this year that I don’t understand.... but this one I don’t even want to believe, accept, move on from... but I will learn..."

The 22-year-old says that she grew attached to her baby after a couple of months of pregnancy.

"I met you when you were about 8weeks & You became the light of my life in a world that was so cold, and dark, and truthfully very frequently lonely... so fast," she said. "It was just you and I. You opened me up and showed me love in ways I’ll never forget. In ways I’ll never be able to explain. You made me fall deep In love with myself ... all because you and god chose me to be your mother. An honor.... You gave me a strength I didn’t know I had. It was and will forever be all for you."

Buku Abi goes on to explain that she may never truly be "okay" after the loss of her child.

"It’s been almost 2 months since you physically left and all the days have seem to mesh into one," she said. "I want to take the time to acknowledge all the mothers that have experienced the loss of a child. I’m speaking directly to you when I say you are seen. I feel you and I love you. There’s really no words to describe the pain, I know. I’d never want anyone to understand this pain.. and to the ones that do... somehow someway it’ll be okay again. I am not okay, deep down there’s an emptiness.. and that’s fine. sometimes being 'ok' is just too hard."

Our condolences go out to Buku Abi and her family.