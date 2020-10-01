Chrissy Teigen and John Legend revealed several days ago that they were in the hospital for complications in Chrissy's pregnancy, revealing that she had excessive bleeding. The doctors tried to get everything under control for their third baby to be delivered safely but, last night, the couple revealed that they were not able to stop the bleeding in time.

Chrissy and John were excited to raise to their third child, who they named Jack, but moments after he was born, the couple says that the baby stopped breathing as a result of Chrissy's pregnancy complications.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," wrote Teigen on Instagram. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

She continued her message by sending love to their baby Jack, before offering a heart-wrenching update on Twitter.

"Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real," wrote the actress and model, reluctantly letting reality sink in.

This is a tragic moment for Legend and Teigen's family and we're sending so much love to them as they grieve the loss of their baby boy. RIP Jack.