Days after sharing that she was experiencing complications with her pregnancy, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she and John Legend's newborn has passed away. The loving parents were excited for their third child as they expanded on their growing family, but recently, Chrissy shared that she'd been admitted to the hospital for excessive bleeding. The mom of Luna and Miles was placed on bed rest by her physicians, and she and Legend believed that their baby, a boy that they'd named Jack, would pull through despite concerns.

Teigen shared photos on Instagram showing her and her husband's final moments with their son. In a lengthy, heartbreaking caption she wrote, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," Chrissy added. "We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."