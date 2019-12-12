Things keep getting worse and worse for R. Kelly. The singer's world began to crumble earlier this year after Surviving R. Kelly aired. Authorities came knocking on his door, investigations were done, and at the end of the day, it appears as though his past has officially come back to haunt him.



Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images

Allegations of marrying Aaliyah when she was only fifteen have haunted him since the 90s but he was hit with bribery charges related to that incident in the last few weeks. According to The Blast, Kelly's lawyer, Steven Greenberg, has told the court that he's informed Kelly of the new indictment that includes charges of bribery. Kelly reportedly does plan on pleading not guilty.

Prosecutors said earlier this year that they would be filing charges against Kelly related to his illegal marriage to Aaliyah. They claimed that Kelly and his team paid off a public official in order to obtain Aaliyah a fake ID that said she was 18-years-old when she was just 15. Kelly was 27-years-old at the time of their marriage.

Unfortunately for Kellz, it's been reported that his former tour manager will testify against the singer. Demetrius Smith said he bought the fake ID for Aaliyah in 1994 in order her for the two to get married. Of course, her parents eventually found out and annulled their marriage.