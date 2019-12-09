R. Kelly is embroiled in a bunch of ongoing trials for sex-related crimes. Several of the cases against him involve sexual manipulation of minors, including his relationship with the late R&B singer, Aaliyah. While Kelly's relationship with Aaliyah was always questionable, new facts have come to light as it has been more deeply investigated recently.

Last week, it was reported that Kelly was charged with bribing a public official to allow him to marry Aaliyah in 1994, when she was only 15 years old. This allegation is being added to Kelly's racketeering case in the Eastern District of New York. A crucial testimony in corroborating this indictment came from Kelly's ex-tour manager, Demetrius Smith, who admitted to obtaining false documents to facilitate the underage marriage. "I was in the room when they got married," Smith said. "I’m not proud of that. I had papers forged for them when Aaliyah was underaged. It was just a quick little ceremony. She didn’t have on a white dress. He didn’t have on a tux. Just every day wear. She looked worried and scared."

Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images

Today, TMZ reported that, while Smith has agreed to testify against Kelly, he still doesn't wish for his former employer to go to jail. He thinks that things are being unfairly brought back from the past that are also poorly reflecting on Aaliyah's memory. "I wrote this story ten years ago about the documents and all that stuff," Smith told TMZ. "It was known back then and all of it's coming out now, but it's after the fact and Aaliyah's not here right now and I really don't want to bring Aaliyah back up in this... They let that go. Her parents didn't want to have nothing done."

Smith then argued that mental help would be more suitable for Kelly than a prison sentence. "I don't wanna be used as a witness," he continued. "I don't want to use the words to prosecute Robert Kelly because I feel like there's another part that people just don't realize and understand about this whole thing... Nobody's looking at the big picture. People just looking at locking someone up. I think Robert should just get a psych evaluation... I think we should help him more so than hurt him."

Well, regardless of how Smith feels, the likelihood of Kelly evading jail time seem slim.