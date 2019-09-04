R. Kelly has been lying, according to the prosecutors. The prosecutors are arguing the embattled singer's allegations of mistreatment inside of prison. R. Kelly begged the judge over the past few weeks to be released from solitary confinement. His lawyer claimed that he was being mistreated but the prosecutors have something else to say about that.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

According to documents obtained by The Blast, prosecutors have slammed Kelly's claim that he was being mistreated in solitary. Although Kelly's lawyer said that the singer didn't do anything wrong to warrant being placed in solitary, the prosecutors brought out receipts indicating that he has. They claim that he violated rules and disobeyed orders such as refusing to have a cellmate.

Prosecutors also said, "defendant had access to indoor recreation three times a week, though it was not outdoors on the rooftop." Additionally, the claims about not having any visits aren't true either. He was given three phone calls and seven social visits that were non-attorney related. Prosecutors also pointed out that Kelly has been buying snacks from commissary such as Snickers.