R. Kelly's behind bars right now after he was hit with federal charges last month. He's been in federal custody ever since after a judge denied him bond. The singer's been begging to be released from prison where he's currently placed in solitary. In an attempt to sway the judge's decision, he said that he'd be on his best behavior and wear an ankle monitor if they give him bond.



According to The Blast, the rapper is asking the judge to allow him out on bond in his federal case. The singer refuted claims that he's a flight risk by explaining that his finances are incredibly tight. He also said that he'll stay away from contacting or communicating with minors while also promising to wear a GPS monitor to track his movements. His team said, “Mr. Kelly no longer has the money or the entourage he once did to help him in his endeavors."

The conditions he's offering is to be monitored while under house arrest along with promises to stay away from minors. His team also made an offer to "make it virtually impossible to attempt to contact any witnesses without being caught" by giving Kells limited access to the Internet.

His lawyer added that the singer made every single court date between 2002 and 2008 during his last trial. They continued to argue that he was placed in the hole "because of who he is, not what he has done."