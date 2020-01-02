R. Kelly's alleged crimes have been well-documented over the last few decades. Suspicions of Kelly's activity began in the early 2000s when a graphic sex tape made its way into people's hands. The tape allegedly showed Kelly engaging in sexual acts with a minor. This tape has become infamous over the last few years and continues to haunt those who witnessed it. Earlier this year, Kelly's alleged conduct was put on full display in a docuseries called Surviving R. Kelly. Now, a second part is coming out called The Reckoning.

According to the Daily Mail, there is one interview that is particularly jarring. In the clip below, Kelly's younger brother Carey talks about how Kelly offered him $50,000 in exchange for claiming to be the man in the infamous child porn tape. Carey eventually declined and seemed to be shocked about the whole thing.

"Perjure myself in a court of law and risk jail time for some stuff that didn't have anything to do with me," Carey said. "He was saying, "Man I'll buy you a car, I'll buy you a record deal, I'll give you $50,000." I said, "Let me tell you something man. You ain't got enough money for me to say that's me. Because it ain't worth me selling my soul."'

The second part of the documentary drops tonight and we're sure there will be many more stories on the way. Stay tuned for updates on Kelly's situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.