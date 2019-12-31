If there's one news story that could have defined this year, it's R. Kelly's. The allegations of sexual abuse against minors have been around for decades at this point. He's denied any wrongdoing time and time again, even though there has been plenty of evidence that proves otherwise. Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly is what finally did it, though. Survivors and alleged victims stepped forward to tell their story which played a large role in the singer's arrest earlier this year.

This Thursday, the sequel of the docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, will air on Lifetime as a three-part series. Ahead of its release, Lifetime has shared yet another trailer that only builds the anticipation. Additionally, Lifetime shared a snippet from the docuseries focusing on one of Kelly's alleged victim, Dominique Gardner, who spoke to The New Yorker earlier this year for the first time.

"Before Dominique met R. Kelly, she was this bubbly teenager,” her mother, Michelle Kramer, said in the clip. “But after R. Kelly, she was dark. She was like a loner; she didn’t want to be bothered with nobody.”

This marks Dominique's first television interview which Lifetime stated was filmed in September 2019. Jim DeRogatis, Damon Dash, Mathew Knowles, #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke, W. Kamau Bell, and Michael Avenatti are also set to appear in the docuseries.