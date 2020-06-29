Queen Naija & Wale Release "Butterflies Pt. 2 Remix"

Queen Naija has proven herself to be one of the strongest voices in today's R&B landscape. Back in March, she released the sequel to her hit single "Butterflies" and she has just re-upped it once again, dropping a new remix with Wale.

The two artists speak about enduring love in the new song, with Wale focusing on an early infatuation that ended up running dry. As he always does, Wale drops a solid verse that gets us thinking about the true meaning of love. Queen Naija harmonizes perfectly with his raps, delivering gorgeous vocals in her verse and the chorus, also coming through with ad-libs during Wale's part.

Listen to the new version of "Butterflies Pt. 2 Remix" with Wale and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

We started off, we had potential

I'm on the road, we ain't got to rush it

Butterfly from a caterpillar

Started flyin', started actin' different

Lookin' different, in the eyes of me

Went from sure thing to a possibly

When it started knew it was absolute

When it's all through, it was obsolete