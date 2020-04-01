It might be a lonely Aries season but for those of you who just so happen to be celebrating their birthday tomorrow, you might be in for a special treat. Quavo will be turning 29-years-old tomorrow but unfortunately, there will be no clubbing or strip club visits to commemorate the day. That being said, Quavo won't be allowing social distancing to prevent him from turning up with his fans.

Quavo announced that he'd be taking his birthday bash to Instagram Live tomorrow night and he appears more than excited for the occasion. With an actual flyer to make the event official, the rapper revealed that he'll be having a little Instagram Live party where he'll be playing some classic records from the Migos as well as some unreleased cuts.

"Aye, shout out to all my Aries, man. Tomorrow's my birthday. April 2nd. We will be goin' up live with the gang. Me and my brothers," he announced. "Quarantine party. Stay safe, everybody. Make sure y'all practice social distancing. We playin' all the Migos classics and you know we havin' alone. We ain't battlin'. We just vibin'."

He didn't specify whether any of these songs are from Culture III. However, he did recently say that Migos have been working on Culture IIIduring this time of social distancing but fans will likely have to wait until the Coronavirus pandemic dies down for a release date to be set.