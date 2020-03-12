Quavo was unfortunately forced to cancel his third annual Huncho Day on the Nawf football event, under the advisement of health professionals in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. As coronavirus continues to impact virtually every event and public space worldwide, Quavo's Huncho Day has also fallen victim to the threat of COVID-19. On Thursday, the Migo shared an official message on his Instagram, informing his fans and prospective Huncho Day attendees that the special football event had to be cancelled due to the now-pandemic status of coronavirus.

"Due to the Coronavirus being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO); along with public and government concern regarding crowd gatherings, we will be cancelling the 3rd Annual Huncho Day on the Nawf on April 5, 2020," the message reads. "We are disappointed, but feel strongly about doing our part to keep people safe and this virus contained. Thanks for your support and understanding. Please make sure you're taking the necessary steps to take care of yourself and your family." The announcement was signed by Quavo himself, who wrote in the caption, "HUNCHO DAY 2020 CANCELLED. Stay Safe Everybody. God Bless You All"

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Quavo launched Huncho Day back in 2018 in an effort to give back to his high school alma mater, Berkmar High School. The event comprises of a carnival for families, a football camp for kids, and a star-studded game of flag football. Past years have seen celebrities like 21 Savage, Offset, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, YFN Lucci take the field to toss the old pigskin around, and last year, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick even made an appearance. The event will surely be missed this year by all those who planned to attend.