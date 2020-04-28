Quando Rondo Will Always "Sticc To The Code"

Quando Rondo established himself and his emotional-trap driven sound with his ambitiously titled QPac album, at the top of the new year. The rapper hasn't let quarantine slow down his music releases though, delivering the loosie "Who Died?" the other week alongside "Nita's Grandson." He's back again today, with a new song added to streaming services, "Sticc to the Code."

The record finds Quando reflecting on past ties to friends and family, with the rapper promising that he will soon be rich, asserting that "no my role model ain't never been Jay-Z, but I'm tryna run up a bigger life."

Is Quando Rondo one of the hardest rappers out right now? The rapper is preparing a new project by the looks and sounds of it, so stay tuned.

Quotable Lyrics

She can't even compare me I'm nothing like 'em

Hardest thing in the streets call it fire fighter

Shawty foreign no cap, like she come from China

She the finest, I ain't see nobody finer