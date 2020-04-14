Quando Rondo Reflects On Family & Love Lost With "Nita's Grandson"

Quando Rondo dropped off his ambitiously-titled album QPac at the top of the new year, and since that time, he's popped up a handful of times thanks to collaborations with like-minded artists such as NBA Youngboy. Today the Savannah, GA native returns with "Nita's Grandson," a sprawling, country-esque record that has Quando revealing his familial struggles. The rapper first debuted the music video for the song-- which stars his girlfriend Jai-- a couple of weeks ago, but now it's been released officially across streaming services.

The production from Go Grizzly is backed with the melodic twang of the guitar while Quando muses about love and lovers, "Same street I lost my great grandfather, same street we fell in love / Designer sneaks, can't even bribe her, she say, 'Keep, I don't want it'" he croons on the record.

This is one of two new songs Quando's dropped off today. The second record, "Who Died," is only available on Soundcloud at this time.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't tryna paint it picture perfect, exactly what do you want?

Can't get no sleep, that be the purpose I keep two styrofoams

She post a tweet that just went viral like, what? Leave me alone



