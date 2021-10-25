Savannah, Georgia rapper Quando Rondo is presently under fire from fans who are upset after he started showing off his new girlfriend on social media, who many are claiming is a high school senior. While it's possible for a senior to be over eighteen years old, some think it's a strange decision for Quando to be going public with his new girl, given the fact that she may be underage.

The controversial rapper has shared a number of pictures with his new partner, who describes herself as a senior in her Instagram bio. In one photo, she straddles him and in another, Quando grabs a handful of her behind. The two don't have too many years between them, which has some fans defending the rapper, who is 22-years-old.

Some of Quando's fans have been commenting on this situation, telling the rapper he's "out of line" for allegedly dating a high schooler. This is just the latest news in a string of stories that have hurt Quando's rise over the last year. In November 2020, he was involved in an altercation with King Von, which led to the Chicago rapper's death. Since then, he's been seemingly walking on eggshells as he tries to navigate a career in the music industry.

Signed to Never Broke Again, Quando will be featured on the upcoming compilation project from YoungBoy Never Broke Again. As we wait for that, check out what people are saying about his new relationship below.