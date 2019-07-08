Quando Rondo Shares "Dope Boy Dreams" Video

Quando Rondo delivers new clip.

May marked the arrival of Quando Rondo's From The Neighborhood to The Stage project, making for a stellar entry from the southern emcee. Now, the young upstart returns with a music video for project standout "Dope Boy Dreams."

Directed by Low Key Tim, the new production finds Rondo in a backdrop laced in dream cars and plenty of syrup as he reflects on the aspirations that led him to this point: "I built my own empire, they tryna take down my masterpiece/I think they mad I turned my dreams into reality/See, I was grindin' out my trunk, I feel like Master P."

Get into the full clip up top and be sure to revisit the body of work that is From The Neighborhood To The Stage.