mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quando Rondo Shares "Dope Boy Dreams" Video

Milca P.
July 07, 2019 22:08
87 Views
00
0

Quando Rondo delivers new clip.

May marked the arrival of Quando Rondo's From The Neighborhood to The Stage project, making for a stellar entry from the southern emcee. Now, the young upstart returns with a music video for project standout "Dope Boy Dreams."

Directed by Low Key Tim, the new production finds Rondo in a backdrop laced in dream cars and plenty of syrup as he reflects on the aspirations that led him to this point: "I built my own empire, they tryna take down my masterpiece/I think they mad I turned my dreams into reality/See, I was grindin' out my trunk, I feel like Master P."

Get into the full clip up top and be sure to revisit the body of work that is From The Neighborhood To The Stage.

Quando Rondo Music Videos News new music atlanta Savannah South
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Quando Rondo Shares "Dope Boy Dreams" Video
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject