Quando Rondo Expresses His Pain On "Have You Ever"

Quando Rondo is currently in the midst of some drama as his alleged involvement in King Von's death continues to be scrutinized. In fact, Rondo recently had to cancel a performance in Georgia as he claimed the mayor deemed him to be a security risk. Despite all of the noise surrounding him, Rondo is adamant about releasing new music, with his latest effort being an emotional track called "Have You Ever."

In this new song, Rondo chronicles some of the events of his life and how he has been the subject of pain and anguish. His vocals are laced in autotune all while the beat features some lowkey trap drums, some woozy guitar, and even a healthy dose of piano lines to even it all out.

You check out the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's like I'm running out of love, I'm damn near out of breath

I'm done with trust, just pack your stuff, no I'm not tryna fuss

When times was rough, I've been right there, no you can't say I wasn't

I really miss when grandma Terry used to call me Quan