Despite there being a rapid incline of COVID-19 cases in the United States, there are still areas around the country that are open for business. Cities like Los Angeles have implemented yet another lockdown in hopes of keeping people from interacting and spreading coronavirus, but other metropolitan areas have packed nightclubs and parties for the holiday weekend. Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.'s anticipated bout tomorrow (November 28) evening has caused thousands of boxing fans to host get-togethers, and celebrities have been capitalizing as well as they've been booked to host events.

Quando Rondo had a show lined up in Georgia, it seems, but it was reportedly canceled at the last minute. The 21-year-old Savannah, Georgia native shared photos of himself with his crew to Instagram with a caption explaining to fans why he won't be taking to the stage. "The mayor and police squad of macon ga canceled the show tonight," he wrote. "Sh*t got me highly pissed off !! I couldn’t Wait To Rocc Out Literally."

This would have been Rondo's first performance since the death of King Von earlier this month. Von and Rondo's entourages were reportedly engaged in a physical altercation that turned deadly after shots rang out. Von, along with two other victims, were murdered. Check out Quando Rondo's posts below.