Quando Rondo Addresses All Of His "Issues"

Aron A.
January 03, 2021 13:07
Quando Rondo flips Meek Mill and Young Thug's "We Ball" for his latest single.


Quando Rondo's been facing several setbacks in recent times due to his connection to King Von's murder. From what was told, it was a feud between someone in Quando's camp and King Von that led to the tragic death of the rising Chicago rapper. However, even as Rondo faces backlash as well as show cancellations, he's continued to flood the streets with new music.

This week, he wasted no time before unleashing his first drop of the year, "Issues." The rapper's latest track flips Meek Mill and Young Thug's "We Ball" and reflects on problems that he faces in his family and the streets. He even goes out to give Lul Timm, the man accused of killing Von, a shout out on the song.

Check out "Issues" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Thoughts of my great grandma dyin', that just might be my biggest fear
Didn't wanna see my daughter cryin' so I put diamonds in her ear
Just leave blue roses at my front door, give 'em to me while I'm here
I'm from a city where they cutthroat, every day, kill or be killed

