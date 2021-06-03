mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quality Control Rapper Metro Marrs Knows He's Going To "Prosper"

Alex Zidel
June 03, 2021 15:15
Quality Control MusicQuality Control Music
Quality Control Music

Prosper
Metro Marrs

Metro Marrs releases his new single "Prosper" after making national headlines last week.


One week after making national news headlines, Quality Control rapper Metro Marrs has released his new single and music video for "Prosper." 

The 18-year-old rapper has been making waves as Quality Control's youngest signing, impressing listeners on the road to his debut mixtape Popular Loner. A few days ago, the rapper graduated from high school, throwing $10,000 into the crowd as he walked across the stage. The students loved his act of generosity but the police weren't so impressed, detaining the rising star for allegedly inciting a riot. Following his stunt, Metro returns with new music.

Nothing is standing in way of the teenage rapper's success as he manifests his wins in his latest single "Prosper," repeating to himself that he will rise above regardless of what obstacles are set in his way. Listen to the new record below and stay tuned for his debut mixtape Popular Loner, which drops on June 18.

Quotable Lyrics:

On the other side, sometimes, do you mind it?
Think I lost my other Patek, I can't find it 
No ID, lil' n***a, I walk in and I get my bread
It's that bank calling, it's that B.B. Simon's
It's that Ksubi denim, all I know I'm fresh with denim
Yeah, and you know I cash out

Metro Marrs
Metro Marrs atlanta quality control new music new song
