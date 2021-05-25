Metro Marrs is one of Quality Control Music's latest signees. He signed to the imprint late last year in a joint deal with the label Since the 80s after generating considerable buzz on his own. The teenager seems to have a lot to commemorate recently. He just celebrated his 18th birthday and graduated from Langston Hughes High School on Friday (May 21)--the same school the likes of other famed Atlanta artists like Summer Walker, Gunna, and Playboi Carti attended.

Obviously in the celebratory spirit, the "Bye Felecia" artist made it rain $10k in cash at his graduation ceremony. While it earned him a loud ovation from the crowd, police officers and his school administrators were not so amused.

In the now-viral footage, Marrs can be seen crossing the stage. Deciding to go out with a bang, he then pulled out wads of cash from his pants and sprayed the crowd with the bills, much to the amusement of his fellow grads. The crowd went into a frenzy as they reached up their hands to grab the green bills falling from the sky.

While the grads were ecstatic, school officials were not feeling it. You can see several of them get out of their seats to reprimand the excited 18-year-old labelmate of Migos, Lil Yachty, and the City Girls. Despite this, he continued making it rain until he threw around $10k in total.

Cops arrived to escort the young rapper out of the ceremony and we're told after he was arrested, he was held for a couple of days. TMZ also reports that he was detained for inciting a riot and disorderly conduct and was ticketed for it.

His management took to his social media over the weekend to update fans on the situation. "#freeme y’all tag [The Shade Room] in the comments," wrote someone from his team with a laughing emoji. "#classof2021 I love yallll!! (This his management team) #freemetro he will get out in a couple of hours."

Overall, it seems like the QC signee is taking the minor run-in with law enforcement in stride. Congrats to Metro Marrs on graduating!